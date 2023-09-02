How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Football Live Without Cable

Notre Dame comes back from their international dominating win in Ireland against Navy to take on an FCS opponent for the first time in program history. On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Fighting Irish face the Tennessee State Tigers from Notre Dame Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Tennessee State Tigers

: NBC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Tennessee State Tigers game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, you can also stream NBC on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and Peacock. More about those options below for you to compare.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on Fubo?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game on NBC with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on Peacock?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game on NBC with Peacock.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

