How to Watch Notre Dame vs. USF on USA Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT, the #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the USF Bulls from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. The game is airing exclusively on USA Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USF Bulls
- When: Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
- TV: USA Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•