How to Watch Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open Live Without Cable

Novak Djokovic is one of the top men’s singles tennis players in the world, and he’ll be in action at the 2023 French Open —also known as the Roland Garros— starting Sunday, May 28 on NBC, Peacock and Tennis Channel. Djokovic has already won the French Open title twice in his career, and is now looking to add a third Coupe des Mousquetaires to his collection. You can watch him in action for the entirety of the 2023 French Open with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open

About Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open

Djokovic enters the 2023 French Open as the No. 3 men’s singles tennis player in the world, behind only Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic is not as well-known for his performances on clay, as the Serbian has stated many times that his preferred playing surface is hard court. Nevertheless, Djokovic remains one of the overall favorites to win the Roland Garros this year.

Full dates and times have not been revealed for later rounds of the tournament, but a rough schedule is currently available. Djokovic will start singles play against American opponent Aleksandar Kovacevic, and his positioning on the bracket means he could face Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic’s 2023 French Open Matches (should he advance):

Round Date Opponent 1 Sunday, May 28 Aleksandar Kovacevic 2 Wednesday, May 31 - Thursday, June 1 TBD 3 Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3 TBD 4 Sunday, June 4 - Monday, June 5 TBD Quarterfinal Tuesday, June 6 - Thursday, June 8 TBD Semifinal Friday, June 9 - Saturday, June 10 TBD Final Sunday, June 11 TBD

How to Stream Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

