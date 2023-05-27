 Skip to Content
How to Watch Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open Live Without Cable

Novak Djokovic is one of the top men’s singles tennis players in the world, and he’ll be in action at the 2023 French Open —also known as the Roland Garros— starting Sunday, May 28 on NBC, Peacock and Tennis Channel. Djokovic has already won the French Open title twice in his career, and is now looking to add a third Coupe des Mousquetaires to his collection. You can watch him in action for the entirety of the 2023 French Open with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Djokovic enters the 2023 French Open as the No. 3 men’s singles tennis player in the world, behind only Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic is not as well-known for his performances on clay, as the Serbian has stated many times that his preferred playing surface is hard court. Nevertheless, Djokovic remains one of the overall favorites to win the Roland Garros this year.

Full dates and times have not been revealed for later rounds of the tournament, but a rough schedule is currently available. Djokovic will start singles play against American opponent Aleksandar Kovacevic, and his positioning on the bracket means he could face Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic’s 2023 French Open Matches (should he advance):

Round Date Opponent
1 Sunday, May 28 Aleksandar Kovacevic
2 Wednesday, May 31 - Thursday, June 1 TBD
3 Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3 TBD
4 Sunday, June 4 - Monday, June 5 TBD
Quarterfinal Tuesday, June 6 - Thursday, June 8 TBD
Semifinal Friday, June 9 - Saturday, June 10 TBD
Final Sunday, June 11 TBD

How to Stream Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch Novak Djokovic’s Matches in 2023 French Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Tennis Channel≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Tennis Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Djokovic Press Conference Ahead of 2023 French Open

