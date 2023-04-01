How to Watch NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Live Online Without Cable

You know the stars will be out for Wrestlemania, but who are the next wave of WWE superstars that are waiting for their chance to prove themselves in the ring? Find out Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET when WWE’s NXT Stand and Deliver event goes live on Peacock . See young stars like Johnny Gargano, Roxanne Perez, Bron Breakker, and more WWE prospects in action, and find a new favorite you can follow all the way up to the WWE level. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

NXT Stand & Deliver is the perfect compliment to Wrestlemania 39, which will follow immediately after. Stand & Deliver is the premiere showcase of NXT’s best talent, wrestlers who aspire to be competing in Wrestlemanias and Royal Rumbles in the not-too-distant future.

This year’s Stand & Deliver event will feature Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match, Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) in a singles match for the NXT Championship, and a host of undercard matches, including a fatal five-way and a triple threat tag team match.

Stand & Deliver will be hosted by WWE stars Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). If you’re hoping to see the next generation of WWE stars before they become stars, NXT Stand and Deliver is one of the best opportunities you’ll have in 2023.

Can you watch NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream NXT Stand & Deliver 2023?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Trailer