How to Watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Live Online Without Cable

All the gold is up for grabs at NXT Vengeance Day 2023, which can either mark the start of a new era or reinforce the gold standards of NXT lore. On the Vengeance Day card include NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who looks to finally rid himself of Grayson Waller once and for all, and that’s just the start of all of the no-holds-barred action. NXT Vengeance Day 2023 airs this Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. You can watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 with a subscription to Peacock .

About NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Bron Breakker has held the NXT Championship for what feels like an eternity — and outside of a short Dolph Ziggler run in 2022, he has. Breakker looks to continue his reign with a victory over Grayson Waller. Bron’s 368 days as NXT Champion places him third all-time behind Adam Cole and Finn Balor. Can Breakker keep his time as champ going and inch closer to NXT immortality?

We’ll also see newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in what looks to be the toughest test for the young champ in her title reign, as she’ll face both members of Toxic Attraction — Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jane, who got their shots by colluding with one another during a number one contender’s battle royale. Dolin and Jane eliminated themselves simultaneously, leading to the Triple Threat Match. Perez will have her hands full but if anyone can make the impossible happen, it’s Perez.

You can see the entire match card below:

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Match Card

Match Stipulation Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller Steel Cage match for the NXT Championship Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne Triple threat match for the NXT Women’s Championship Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak Singles match for the NXT North American Championship Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) Tag team match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) (with Thea Hail) Fatal four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) Two-out-of-three falls match

Can you watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download NXT Vengeance Day 2023 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream NXT Vengeance Day 2023?

You can watch NXT Vengeance Day 2023 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Trailer