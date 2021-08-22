 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ HBO

How to Watch the ‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½’ Premiere Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jeremy Milliner

New York City is the beating heart of the United States of America. It’s itself a microcosm of everything the country stands for - a mixing of ethnicities and cultures, a rich history, and a whole lot of spirit. Spike Lee’s NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ is a journey through the two past decades of the city, from personal moments to ones that reverberated across the globe. The four-part documentary essay debuts Sunday, August 22 (8-10 pm ET). You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Stream NYC Epicenters 9/11 ➔ 2021 1/2 on HBO Max

About NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½

Acclaimed Director Spike Lee (4 Little Girls (1997), When The Levees Broke (2006)) is paying tribute to the city that shaped him and many other artists, many of whom are featured in the documentary. Clips from Michael Curtiz’s Casablanca (1942) and Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront (1954) accompany interviews with Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, John Turturro, Chuck Schumer, and Anthony Fauci. Mirroring the diversity of the titular city itself, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ will feature many angles and opinions with one commonality: A love for the big apple.

Brooklyn was hit hard during the COVID-19 crisis, and Spike Lee, a longtime resident, is opening the documentary series with a chronicle of how the pandemic affected his home. Doctors, medical professionals, victim family members, and first responders will share their stories. Reflecting also on the 9/11 terrorist attack, viewers might also assume NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ will be maudlin and depressing. This is not the case. Rather it’s a documentary using these events as catalysts for the real narrative of the film: The unshakeable solidarity and pride of New Yorkers coming together. Heartfelt, uplifting, and unifying, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ premieres Sunday, August 22 on HBO.

How to Stream NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
HBO^
$15 ($139.99)		-^
$15		---^
$15

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Preview for 'NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.