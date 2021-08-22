How to Watch the ‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½’ Premiere Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

New York City is the beating heart of the United States of America. It’s itself a microcosm of everything the country stands for - a mixing of ethnicities and cultures, a rich history, and a whole lot of spirit. Spike Lee’s NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ is a journey through the two past decades of the city, from personal moments to ones that reverberated across the globe. The four-part documentary essay debuts Sunday, August 22 (8-10 pm ET). You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

About NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½

Acclaimed Director Spike Lee (4 Little Girls (1997), When The Levees Broke (2006)) is paying tribute to the city that shaped him and many other artists, many of whom are featured in the documentary. Clips from Michael Curtiz’s Casablanca (1942) and Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront (1954) accompany interviews with Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, John Turturro, Chuck Schumer, and Anthony Fauci. Mirroring the diversity of the titular city itself, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ will feature many angles and opinions with one commonality: A love for the big apple.

Brooklyn was hit hard during the COVID-19 crisis, and Spike Lee, a longtime resident, is opening the documentary series with a chronicle of how the pandemic affected his home. Doctors, medical professionals, victim family members, and first responders will share their stories. Reflecting also on the 9/11 terrorist attack, viewers might also assume NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ will be maudlin and depressing. This is not the case. Rather it’s a documentary using these events as catalysts for the real narrative of the film: The unshakeable solidarity and pride of New Yorkers coming together. Heartfelt, uplifting, and unifying, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ premieres Sunday, August 22 on HBO.

