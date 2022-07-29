How to Watch ‘NYC Point Gods’ Documentary on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

You ready to hoop, B? Showtime’s got a documentary just for you. “NYC Point Gods” is a feature-length documentary that tells the stories of NYC’s top point guards, like Stephon Marbury, Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston, Kenny Anderson, Kenny Smith, Mark Jackson, and many more. “NYC Point Gods,” executive produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom, premieres on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘NYC Point Gods’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

When: Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime

Showtime Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $149.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

About ‘NYC Point Gods’

“NYC Point Gods” won’t just feature legendary names from the world of NYC basketball — names like Stephon Marbury, Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, and God Shammgod — but it will also feature some of New York City’s most iconic voices.

Viewers will hear from college coaches Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, and NYC rappers Cam’ron and Fat Joe. Executive producer and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant said, “Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them, and the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone.”

The gritty blight of New York City in the ’80s revealed a cultural resilience, one that ultimately birthed East Coast hip-hop and inspired a style of play on the basketball court that endures today. The elegance of the city’s elite point guards, molded by the packed streetball courts, unwritten rules of bruising pickup games, and the perseverance required to survive everyday life, has come to define an era of basketball and American culture. Their transcendent style is etched in the consciousness of all who have witnessed these prodigies. The New York City point gods’ lasting impact on the game of basketball can be seen around the world, in virtually every league.

How to Stream ‘NYC Point Gods’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NYC Point Gods live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options