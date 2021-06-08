How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-1, 9.35 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -216, Diamondbacks +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics are 17-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 9-25 in road games. Arizona has slugged .385 this season. Carson Kelly leads the team with a mark of .475.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-5. Yusmeiro Petit earned his third victory and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Anthony Swarzak registered his first loss for Arizona.