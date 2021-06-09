How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Arizona.

The Athletics are 18-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 9-26 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-2. Chris Bassitt recorded his sixth victory and Chad Pinder went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Jon Duplantier registered his second loss for Arizona.