How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Braves take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Atlanta Braves (84-51, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-85, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -228, Athletics +189; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 50-85 record overall and a 22-44 record in home games. The Athletics are 12-21 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has an 84-51 record overall and a 37-26 record on the road. The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.44.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .430. Tony Kemp is 12-for-42 with two doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .566. Michael Harris II is 18-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

