How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Braves take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Atlanta Braves (84-51, second in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-85, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -228, Athletics +189; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 50-85 record overall and a 22-44 record in home games. The Athletics are 12-21 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has an 84-51 record overall and a 37-26 record on the road. The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.44.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .430. Tony Kemp is 12-for-42 with two doubles and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .566. Michael Harris II is 18-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)