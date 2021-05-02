MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Orioles vs. Oakland A’s Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV
On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
- TV: MASN2 and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.
Oakland and Baltimore will face off on Sunday. Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-3, 5.33 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) and Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Athletics are 8-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 35 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.
The Orioles are 9-4 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .227 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .337.
The Orioles won the last meeting 8-4. Matt Harvey earned his third victory and DJ Stewart went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Jesus Luzardo registered his third loss for Oakland.
