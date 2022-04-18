 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

Baltimore Orioles (3-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-5)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .402 with a .304 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.