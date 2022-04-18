How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

Baltimore Orioles (3-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-5)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .402 with a .304 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)