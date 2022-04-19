How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Orioles bring road skid into matchup with the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-5)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Athletics averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238 and slugging .406.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 in road games a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff had a 5.84 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Athletics: Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), A.J. Puk: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Austin Allen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)