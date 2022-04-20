How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Orioles look to end 5-game road skid, play the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-5, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a five-game road skid.

Oakland is 6-5 overall and 2-0 at home. The Athletics are 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 3-8 overall. The Orioles have a 1-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has a .242 batting average to rank eighth on the Athletics, and has . Sean Murphy is 9-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has a double and a home run while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 7-for-40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), A.J. Puk: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Austin Allen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)