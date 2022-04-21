MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (4-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-6, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, five strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -130, Orioles +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Oakland is 2-1 at home and 6-6 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .209.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 4-8 overall. The Orioles have a 1-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has eight walks and two RBI while hitting .278 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has two doubles and a home run for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 9-for-34 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 4-6, .202 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Austin Allen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)