MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -111, Red Sox -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Boston will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 27-21 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Red Sox are 25-15 on the road. Boston has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 20, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-6. J.B. Wendelken recorded his first victory and Seth Brown went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Oakland. Matt Andriese registered his third loss for Boston.