How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics come into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (24-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-33, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics come into a matchup with the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games.

Oakland has a 20-33 record overall and a 7-21 record in home games. The Athletics are 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has gone 11-13 on the road and 24-27 overall. The Red Sox have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .417.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 13 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Chad Pinder is 8-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez ranks third on the Red Sox with a .360 batting average, and has 17 doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI. Rafael Devers is 16-for-44 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .305 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)