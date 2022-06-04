MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host Boston Red Sox, look to end home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (25-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-34, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-1, 2.15 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -123, Athletics +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Oakland is 20-34 overall and 7-22 in home games. The Athletics have a 7-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston is 25-27 overall and 12-13 in road games. The Red Sox have gone 13-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus is fourth on the Athletics with a .236 batting average, and has 13 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has a .357 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Rafael Devers is 15-for-44 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)