How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Red Sox bring road win streak into game against the Athletics

Boston Red Sox (26-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-35, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -119, Red Sox +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland has a 7-23 record at home and a 20-35 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston is 26-27 overall and 13-13 in road games. The Red Sox have the top team batting average in the AL at .260.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 11 home runs while slugging .592. Xander Bogaerts is 13-for-36 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .303 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)