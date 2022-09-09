How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics after Yoan Moncada had five hits on Thursday in a 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Oakland is 22-47 in home games and 50-88 overall. The Athletics have gone 18-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 70-68 overall and 36-32 in road games. The White Sox have a 56-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 28 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)