 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Guardians head into matchup against the Athletics on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-9, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.28 ERA, .81 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -138, Guardians +117; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 10-9 overall and 4-3 at home. The Athletics are 6-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 7-12 overall and 3-3 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .247, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .219 for the Athletics. Stephen Vogt is 1-for-5 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has six doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .347 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 4-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .187 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.