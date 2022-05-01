MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options
On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians
- When: Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.
Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Guardians
Cleveland Guardians (9-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-11, fourth in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Athletics +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.
Oakland has gone 4-5 in home games and 10-11 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.
Cleveland is 3-3 in home games and 9-12 overall. The Guardians have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has two doubles and three RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 6-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Myles Straw has five doubles, a triple and three RBI while hitting .291 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-27 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs
INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)