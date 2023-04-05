 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online for Free (April 5, 2023)

Mike Nelson

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports California, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo.

In San Francisco, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Bally Sports+, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $99.99-----
SportsTime Ohio≥ $99.99-------
NBC Sports California≥ $99.99----
MLB Network≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports California, and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and NBC Sports California + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Cleveland Guardians (4-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (2-3)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

