How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -201, Indians +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will meet on Friday.

The Athletics are 27-22 on their home turf. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Indians have gone 21-23 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .337.