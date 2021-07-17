MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports California, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .407 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Indians have gone 21-24 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .264.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Sergio Romo secured his first victory and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Emmanuel Clase registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.