 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports California, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .407 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Indians have gone 21-24 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .264.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Sergio Romo secured his first victory and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Emmanuel Clase registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Fox Sports 1--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports California, and Fox Sports 1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.