How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Athletics are 28-23 in home games in 2020. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 9.5.

The Indians are 22-24 in road games. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Cal Quantrill secured his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Montas registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

