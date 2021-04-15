MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Oakland A’s vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on April 15, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus previously (Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus – this is your only option to stream Tigers games all year long.

In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream A’s games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.