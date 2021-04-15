MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Oakland A’s vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on April 15, 2021: TV Options
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and NBC Sports California
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus previously (Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus – this is your only option to stream Tigers games all year long.
In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream A’s games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels