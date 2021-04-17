MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tigers vs. Athletics Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite
On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.
In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.
Casey Mize (1-0, .82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) pitches for the Tigers, while Cole Irvin (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) pitches for the A’s.
The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland batted .225 as a team last season and hit 71 total home runs. The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game. The teams meet for the third time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels