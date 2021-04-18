How to Watch Athletics vs. Tigers Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Matthew Boyd (2-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) pitches for the Tigers, while Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the A’s. The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-0.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit 71 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last year. The Tigers went 11-20 away from home in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.