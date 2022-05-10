How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Tigers bring road slide into matchup with the Athletics

Detroit Tigers (8-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-18, fifth in the AL West)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -115, Athletics -104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to end a five-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 10-18 record overall and a 4-9 record at home. The Athletics are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 8-19 overall and 5-10 in home games. The Tigers have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has four home runs, six walks and 15 RBI while hitting .212 for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .200 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .187 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .197 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: day-to-day (back), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)