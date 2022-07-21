How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader Live Online on July 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Detroit Tigers. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Detroit, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the games are streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Tigers to open 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (37-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -159, Tigers +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Detroit Tigers to start a two-game series.

Oakland has a 32-61 record overall and an 11-32 record at home. The Athletics have gone 11-46 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 15-31 record on the road and a 37-55 record overall. The Tigers are 27-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has eight doubles and three home runs. Riley Greene is 9-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: day-to-day (undisclosed), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)