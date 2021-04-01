 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTVfuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Astros games all year long.

In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which will air most A’s games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports California + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Astros vs. A's Preview

Projected Lineup

Oakland Athletics

  1. Mark Canha, LF
  2. Ramón Laureano, CF
  3. Matt Olson, 1B
  4. Matt Chapman, 3B
  5. Jed Lowrie, 2B
  6. Mitch Moreland, DH
  7. Sean Murphy, C
  8. Stephen Piscotty, RF
  9. Elvis Andrus, SS

Houston Astros

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Michael Brantley, LF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Kyle Tucker, RF
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  7. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  8. Myles Straw, CF
  9. Martín Maldonado, C
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy