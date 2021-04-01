MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Astros games all year long.
In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which will air most A’s games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
Astros vs. A's Preview
Projected Lineup
Oakland Athletics
- Mark Canha, LF
- Ramón Laureano, CF
- Matt Olson, 1B
- Matt Chapman, 3B
- Jed Lowrie, 2B
- Mitch Moreland, DH
- Sean Murphy, C
- Stephen Piscotty, RF
- Elvis Andrus, SS
Houston Astros
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Michael Brantley, LF
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Kyle Tucker, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Yordan Alvarez, DH
- Yuli Gurriel, 1B
- Myles Straw, CF
- Martín Maldonado, C