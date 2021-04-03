How to Watch Oakland A’s vs. Houston Astros on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which will air most A’s games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Astros games all year long.

After taking the first two games on the series, the Astros will send Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound, while the Athletics will send Cole Irvin looking for their first win of the season.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division games in 2020. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.23. The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

