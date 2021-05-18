 Skip to Content
How to Watch Astros vs. Athletics Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Yuli Gurriel and the Astros will take on the Athletics Tuesday. Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.08 ERA, .97 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 45 strikeouts).

The Athletics are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 53 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with nine, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Astros are 19-8 against AL West Division opponents. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .400.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-3. Frankie Montas secured his first victory and Ramon Laureano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Jose Urquidy registered his first loss for Houston.

