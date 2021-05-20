MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Greinke. Greinke went eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with eight strikeouts against Oakland.

Astros: Luis Garcia (1-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

The Athletics are 3-6 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 56 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Ramon Laureano leads them with 10, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 20-9 against division opponents. The Houston pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.70, Zack Greinke leads the staff with a mark of 3.77.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-1. Greinke earned his fourth victory and Yuli Gurriel went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Houston. Frankie Montas took his third loss for Oakland.