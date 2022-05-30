 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics open 3-game series with the Astros

Houston Astros (30-18, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-30, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-0, 1.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -182, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has a 20-30 record overall and a 7-18 record in home games. The Athletics are 14-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 30-18 overall and 16-12 in road games. The Astros have a 14-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI for the Athletics. Elvis Andrus is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 home runs while slugging .533. Jose Altuve is 12-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Astros: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (foot), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.