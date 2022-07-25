How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Astros visit the Athletics on 4-game road win streak

Houston Astros (64-32, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-63, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (0-3, 8.56 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -232, Athletics +191; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Oakland has a 14-34 record in home games and a 35-63 record overall. The Athletics are 23-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has a 64-32 record overall and a 34-18 record on the road. The Astros have hit 136 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has a .245 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 23 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Seth Brown is 11-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 12 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs while hitting .307 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 9-for-34 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: day-to-day (elbow), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)