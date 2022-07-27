MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics look to sweep 3-game series against the Astros

Houston Astros (64-34, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (37-63, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (6-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -200, Athletics +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros play the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a victory.

Oakland has gone 16-34 in home games and 37-63 overall. The Athletics have a 24-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 64-34 record overall and a 34-20 record in road games. The Astros have a 34-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramon Laureano has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 10-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .307 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-41 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)