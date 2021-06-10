How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (4-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -158, Royals +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head to take on the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Athletics are 19-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 15, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Royals are 13-16 in road games. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.