How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -150, Royals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 20-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 79 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-17 in road games. Kansas City has hit 61 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino earned his third victory and Seth Brown went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Scott Barlow took his second loss for Kansas City.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

