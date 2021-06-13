How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (6-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -197, Royals +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 21-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 82 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-18 on the road. Kansas City has hit 62 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 11-2. James Kaprielian earned his third victory and Matt Chapman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Jackson Kowar took his second loss for Kansas City.