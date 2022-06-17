How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics begin 3-game series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (21-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-43, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-6, 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Oakland is 22-43 overall and 7-24 at home. The Athletics are 15-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 21-41 overall and 9-20 in road games. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .300.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .219 for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 12-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with nine home runs while slugging .408. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-28 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Royals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)