MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Royals try to keep win streak going against the Athletics

Kansas City Royals (23-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: Jared Koenig (0-2, 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -140, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 22-45 overall and 7-26 in home games. The Athletics have gone 11-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has an 11-20 record on the road and a 23-41 record overall. The Royals have a 15-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 10 home runs while slugging .419. Michael A. Taylor is 12-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Royals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)