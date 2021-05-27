How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by James Kaprielian. Kaprielian went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Seattle.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

The Athletics are 6-10 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the league. Matt Olson leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 10-13 against division opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his third victory and Walsh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Deolis Guerra took his first loss for Oakland.