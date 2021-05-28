How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

The Athletics are 7-10 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-14 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .305 is seventeenth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with an OBP of .372.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-0. Chris Bassitt earned his fifth victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Oakland. Aaron Slegers took his second loss for Los Angeles.