How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Saturday. Angels: Alex Cobb (2-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 56 strikeouts).

The Athletics are 8-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Angels are 10-15 in division matchups. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .309.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. Yusmeiro Petit earned his seventh victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Shohei Ohtani registered his first loss for Los Angeles.