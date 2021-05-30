How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Alex Cobb. Cobb went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Oakland.

Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 7.92 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts).

The Athletics are 8-11 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 11-15 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .307.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-0. Alex Cobb notched his third victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Los Angeles. Frankie Montas took his fifth loss for Oakland.