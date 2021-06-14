How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (5-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -157, Angels +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Los Angeles will meet on Monday.

The Athletics are 10-13 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 85 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Olson leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

The Angels are 14-17 in division play. Los Angeles has hit 84 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-2. Jose Suarez notched his second victory and David Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Irvin registered his seventh loss for Oakland.