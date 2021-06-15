How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -124, Angels +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 11-13 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with an OBP of .378.

The Angels are 14-18 against AL West Division teams. Los Angeles has hit 85 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-5. Sean Manaea earned his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Dylan Bundy registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.