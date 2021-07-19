How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Monday.

The Athletics are 28-24 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 19-24 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .441 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Burch Smith earned his first victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Tony Watson took his third loss for Los Angeles.