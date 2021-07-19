 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Monday.

The Athletics are 28-24 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 19-24 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .441 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Burch Smith earned his first victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Tony Watson took his third loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.